Nov 17 KBC Groep NV :

* Q3 total income EUR 1.73 billion versus EUR 1.70 billion in Reuters poll

* Q3 net interest income EUR 1.06 billion versus EUR 1.06 billion in Reuters poll

* Q3 life insurance before reinsurance loss EUR 34 million versus loss EUR 51 million year ago

* Q3 net profit EUR 629 million versus EUR 547 million in Reuters poll

* Q3 non-life insurance before reinsurance profit EUR 164 million versus EUR 142 million year ago

* Updated guidance for Irish loan impairment charges is for a release of EUR 10-50 million for the full year

* Expects, in line with reassuring third-quarter growth, a sustained economic growth in both the euro area and the US for the rest of 2016 and in 2017

* In 2017, expects two more rate hikes of 25 basis points each