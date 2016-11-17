BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin funds grow to 36.4 bln stg in Q1
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
Nov 17 KBC Groep NV :
* Q3 total income EUR 1.73 billion versus EUR 1.70 billion in Reuters poll
* Q3 net interest income EUR 1.06 billion versus EUR 1.06 billion in Reuters poll
* Q3 life insurance before reinsurance loss EUR 34 million versus loss EUR 51 million year ago
* Q3 net profit EUR 629 million versus EUR 547 million in Reuters poll
* Q3 non-life insurance before reinsurance profit EUR 164 million versus EUR 142 million year ago
* Updated guidance for Irish loan impairment charges is for a release of EUR 10-50 million for the full year
* Expects, in line with reassuring third-quarter growth, a sustained economic growth in both the euro area and the US for the rest of 2016 and in 2017
* In 2017, expects two more rate hikes of 25 basis points each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
LONDON, Jan 26 Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
* Trading has continued largely in line with board's expectations as set out in preliminary results announcement