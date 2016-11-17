UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 17 Sempione Retail AG :
* Up to the expiration of offer period on Nov. 16, a total of 5,546,284 Charles Voegele shares have been tendered into the offer corr. to 63.03 pct of all shares listed
* In addition, since Oct. 19, the offeror and the persons acting in concert with the offeror have acquired 126,784 Charles Voegele shares on the exchange or over the counter
* Participation as of Nov. 16 (subject to the settlement) amounts to a total of 7,270,569 Charles Voegele shares, corresponding to 82.62 pct of all Charles Voegele shares listed Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources