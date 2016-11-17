BRIEF-Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical sees FY 2016 net profit up 107 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 107 percent, or to be 190 million yuan
Nov 17 Targovax ASA :
* Q3 operating loss 24.8 million Norwegian crowns ($2.9 million) versus loss 29.3 million crowns year ago
* Q3 total revenue 33,000 crowns versus 144,000 crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4726 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 107 percent, or to be 190 million yuan
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
* Said on Wednesday it had received from Ernesto Bertarelli, Donata Guichard-Bertarelli, Maria-Iris Bertarelli, and Ralf Arnold, Markus Kühnle and Thomas Terhorst the notification that they have combined their respective shareholdings in Santhera to form a new shareholder group