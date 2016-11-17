Nov 17 Kapsch TrafficCom AG :

* H1 profit for period rose by 0.9 million euros (+5 pct) to 20.1 million euros ($21.49 million)

* Compared with same period of previous year, H1 revenues increased by 66.7 million euros (+27 pct) to 311.7 million euros

* H1 operating result (EBIT) increased by 1.3 million euros (+5 pct) to 28.7 million euros

* Is confident, based on results for first six months of year, that kapsch trafficcom group will increase its annual revenues by more than 100 million euros, in line with expectations