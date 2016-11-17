Nov 17 Semperit Holding AG :

* In first three quarters of 2016, group's revenue was at 647.6 million euros ($691.96 million), 6.4 pct below prior-year value of 692.1 million euros

* 9-month EBIT also developed downward to 46.7 million euros, compared with 53.9 million euros in previous year

* For Q4 of 2016, Semperit expects no significant changes of market conditions

* This results in a forecast decline in EBITDA by approximately 10 pct and in EBIT by approximately 20 pct for overall financial year of 2016

* 9-month group's EBITDA decreased by 4.2 pct to 72.2 million euros (after 75.4 million euros)

* Due to negative foreign currency effects and higher interest costs, 9-month earnings after tax fell from 40.1 million euros to 23.4 million euros

* Semperit confirms outlook updated on Sept. 20

* Operational results of 2016 of Semperit Group will be well below results of 2015 (restated values)

* Generally low demand in industrial sector is expected to continue due to economic situation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9359 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)