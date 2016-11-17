Nov 17 Lucas Bols Amsterdam Bv :

* H1 operating profit 11.3 million euros versus 11.6 million euros year ago

* Says Passoã activities is expected to increase copany's earnings per share by around 20 pct on a full-year basis

* Interim dividend set at 0.31 euros per share in cash

* H1 net profit 7.8 million euros versus 7.7 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 39.4 million euros versus 39.4 million euros year ago

* Maintains positive mid-term view of growth of the global brands and continued stabilisation of the regional brands