BRIEF-Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical sees FY 2016 net profit up 107 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 107 percent, or to be 190 million yuan
Nov 17 Oncodesign SA :
* Announces strategic plan 2017-2020
* Strategic guidance 2020: 40 million euros ($42.75 million) revenue and profitability positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9356 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
* Said on Wednesday it had received from Ernesto Bertarelli, Donata Guichard-Bertarelli, Maria-Iris Bertarelli, and Ralf Arnold, Markus Kühnle and Thomas Terhorst the notification that they have combined their respective shareholdings in Santhera to form a new shareholder group