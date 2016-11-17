UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 17 (Reuters) -
* Swire near deal for $1 billion coke bottling operations - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Deal announcement may come as soon as this week - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Swire is close to an agreement to purchase stakes in Coca-Cola bottlers from Cofco's China Foods Ltd subsidiary - Bloomberg, citing sources
Source : (bloom.bg/2g0QIlw)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources