UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 17 Aqua Bio Technology ASA :
* Q3 total income 12.0 million Norwegian crowns ($1.42 million) versus 10.5 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 6.9 million crowns versus 5.0 million crowns year ago
* Expects to see revenues from third party technology throughout 2017
* Says revenues from company's proprietary technology will remain steady in Q4, before being reduced in 2017 compared to previous years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4719 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources