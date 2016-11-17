BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin funds grow to 36.4 bln stg in Q1
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
Nov 17 Nischer Properties AB :
* Q3 EBITDA loss 1.2 million Swedish crowns ($130,591) versus loss 0.9 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net loss 1.1 million crowns versus loss 1.6 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1890 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 26 Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
* Trading has continued largely in line with board's expectations as set out in preliminary results announcement