Nov 17 Seamless Distribution AB

* Q3 net sales was unchanged compared to the same period last year and amounted to SEK 73.9 million

* Q3 operating loss SEK -21.1 million vs year-ago -27.8 mln

* Q3 SEQR sales SEK 2.6 mln vs year-ago 1.8 mln