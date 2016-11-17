BRIEF-Altagas to acquire WGL Holdings in C$8.4 bln deal
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
Nov 17 Tesoro Corp
* Looks to deliver $475 million-$575 million of annual improvement to operating income in 2017 - conf call
* Expects 2017 capex to be down to $870 million , from previous forecast of $1.2 billion - conf call Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says