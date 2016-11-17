Nov 17 (Reuters) -

* The companies say they will further increase the funding of their joint innovation investment program by an additional 80 million euros ($85.79 million) to 230 million euros

* Atos, Siemens say they aim to further accelerate their joint business until 2020

* The new funding will be focused to explore further opportunities for joint collaborations in the fields of Industrial Security, Industrial Data Analytics, Machine Intelligence, Service Enhancing Technologies and Web of Systems

($1 = 0.9325 euros)