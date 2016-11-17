Nov 17 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Ambitions 2016-2020: revenues 10% average growth over the period

* Ambitions 2016-2020: ROCE 10-15%

* Ambitions 2016-2020 of EBITA margin >10%

* Says dividend shall over time constitute between 40 and 50 per cent of the company's ordinary profit after tax