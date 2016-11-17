Johnson & Johnson to buy Actelion for $30 bln. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
Nov 17 (Reuters) -
* Fitch - Low interest rates will also constrain profitability, particularly for French life insurers
* Fitch - Expect French life insurers to only marginally cut crediting rates (below 2% on average) in 2017
* Fitch - French non-life insurers face intense pricing pressure, both in motor and non-motor (notably commercial) lines
* Fitch: French insurers' profits set to fall due to competition
* Fitch - Expects French insurers to face intense pricing competition leading to lower profits in 2017
* Fitch - Expects a combined ratio of 102% for market in 2016 and 2017, assuming a normalised level of weather-related claims in 2017
* Co-Operative bank p.l.c. ( "bank") is today providing an update with regards to its previous guidance on capital.
* Nav per share of 558 pence and total return of 24.1% at 31 december 2016