UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 17 Joyas International Holdings Ltd :
* Group may incur restructuring costs or dispose of its inventories at a loss
* Group expects sales in its metal gift products and jewellery products business to remain weak in 12 months
* Loss on disposal of fixed assets relating to jewellery products business, if any, is expected to be minimal
* Group has decided to scale down its jewellery products business
* Group expects revenue and costs of jewellery products business to be reduced
* "Focus its resources and efforts on its metal gifts business, financing business and its nickel ore trading business"
* Group has decided to scale down its jewellery products business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources