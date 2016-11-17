BRIEF-Solvesta: use of authorized capital of up to 6,800 new shares
* Announced on Wednesday use of authorized capital 2016 / I of up to 6,800 new shares
Nov 17 Malaysia Pacific Corporation Bhd :
* Updates on material litigation in Which Amanahraya Development Sdn as plaintiff versus Taman Bandar Baru Masai Sdn Bhd
* On 3 november 2016, the plaintiff's application for directions in respect of the auction has been withdrawn Source text : (bit.ly/2gjwTID) Further company coverage:
* Announced on Wednesday use of authorized capital 2016 / I of up to 6,800 new shares
* Unit wins 27.9 million dinars worth contract for Kuwait National Petroleum Company's project, expects gain upto 4 percent of contract value Source: (http://bit.ly/2kvHjXC) Further company coverage: )
* Said on Wednesday that has initiated review of strategic options related to the company's further development