BRIEF-Solvesta: use of authorized capital of up to 6,800 new shares
* Announced on Wednesday use of authorized capital 2016 / I of up to 6,800 new shares
Nov 17 Sino AG :
* FY net profit of 549,000 euros ($588,802.50) (after 1.06 million euros in the previous year)
* FY profit before tax amounted to 573,000 euros after 1.13 million euros year ago
* Number of orders in FY decreased by 14.1 percent to 0.67 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit wins 27.9 million dinars worth contract for Kuwait National Petroleum Company's project, expects gain upto 4 percent of contract value Source: (http://bit.ly/2kvHjXC) Further company coverage: )
* Said on Wednesday that has initiated review of strategic options related to the company's further development