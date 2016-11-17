Nov 17 Sino AG :

* FY net profit of 549,000 euros ($588,802.50) (after 1.06 million euros in the previous year)

* FY profit before tax amounted to 573,000 euros after 1.13 million euros year ago

* Number of orders in FY decreased by 14.1 percent to 0.67 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)