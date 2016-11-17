Johnson & Johnson to buy Actelion for $30 bln. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
Nov 17 Quartiers Properties AB (publ) :
* Acquires three properties in Spain
* Purchase price amounts to 13.5 million euros ($14.5 million)which it intends to pay through combination of equity and debt financing Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9330 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co-Operative bank p.l.c. ( "bank") is today providing an update with regards to its previous guidance on capital.
* Nav per share of 558 pence and total return of 24.1% at 31 december 2016