Johnson & Johnson to buy Actelion for $30 bln.
Nov 17 Zurich Insurance in a conference call to journalists ahead of its London investor day said
* CFO: given normal nat cat level, expense reduction should mean general insurance combined ratio in 95-96 percent range over 2017-2019 period
* CEO: we continue to look at market opportunities for disposals or purchases
* CEO: M&A not a priority Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Co-Operative bank p.l.c. ( "bank") is today providing an update with regards to its previous guidance on capital.
* Nav per share of 558 pence and total return of 24.1% at 31 december 2016