Nov 17 Zurich Insurance in a conference call to journalists ahead of its London investor day said

* CFO: given normal nat cat level, expense reduction should mean general insurance combined ratio in 95-96 percent range over 2017-2019 period

* CEO: we continue to look at market opportunities for disposals or purchases

* CEO: M&A not a priority Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)