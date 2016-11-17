Nov 17 Nuevolution AB (publ) :

* Q1 revenue 1.8 million Swedish crowns ($196,404) versus 1.1 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating loss 27.7 million crowns versus 25.6 million crowns year ago

* Says maintains its overall outlook to place three or four of its programs with partners, and intend to keep one or two programs for further internal development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1648 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)