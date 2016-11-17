Nov 17 KAP Industrial Holdings Limited :

* Finalisation announcement in respect of proposed claw-back offer to KAP shareholders

* Will offer 197.4 mln ordinary shares to KAP shareholders

* Offer in ratio of 8.07368 claw-back shares for every 100 ordinary shares held on Nov. 25 2016

* Offer at a subscription price equal to volume weighted average trading price of company on Oct. 28 2016, being 7.60 rand per claw-back share