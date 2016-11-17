Nov 17 Tpv Technology Ltd

* Board does not recommend payment of an interim dividend for three months ended 30 september 2016

* Qtrly revenue us$2.47 billion versus us$2.80 billion

* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of company US$18.6 million versus loss of US$26.3 million

* High panel prices are expected to hold throughout Q4