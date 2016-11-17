Nov 17 Serrano Limited :

* Update on bankruptcy proceedings against Chia Wing Keong and Chia Wing Hock

* In respect of Chia Wing Hock, board wishes to inform that a bankruptcy order has been made against him by court

* Refers to announcement on 3 nov 2016 in relation to bankruptcy proceedings against Chia Wing Keong initiated by Bank Of East Asia Limited

* All further proceedings are adjourned to 8 december 2016.

* Chia Wing Hock will also cease to act as executive director of group with effect from 17 november 2016