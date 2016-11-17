BRIEF-Goodman Networks announces entry into restructuring support agreement
* Goodman Networks Incorporated announces entry into restructuring support agreement
Nov 17 Serrano Limited :
* Update on bankruptcy proceedings against Chia Wing Keong and Chia Wing Hock
* In respect of Chia Wing Hock, board wishes to inform that a bankruptcy order has been made against him by court
* Refers to announcement on 3 nov 2016 in relation to bankruptcy proceedings against Chia Wing Keong initiated by Bank Of East Asia Limited
* All further proceedings are adjourned to 8 december 2016.
* Chia Wing Hock will also cease to act as executive director of group with effect from 17 november 2016
Jan 24 Puerto Rico's new governor wants to replace a law that allows the U.S. territory redirect revenues earmarked for bondholders to pay for essential services, the latest move to court holders of $70 billion in debt ahead of high-stakes restructuring talks.
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 24 Judges in Delaware and Canada approved on Tuesday a plan to pay more than $7 billion to creditors of Nortel Networks, ending years of litigation over the former telecommunications company that filed for bankruptcy in 2009.