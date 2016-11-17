Nov 17 Inditrade Capital Ltd :
* ECTL along with Edel Commodities Chad SARL,Edel
Commodities Nigeria, will become units of IBCL
* acquisition of 100% shareholding in Edel Commodities
Trading Ltd by Inditrade Business Consultants Ltd
* says deal size of 130 million rupees payable in cash and
shares equivalent to 9 percent of paid up share capital of IBCL
* on completion of transaction, Co will continue to hold
more than 90 percent shareholding in IBCL
(Bengaluru newsroom)