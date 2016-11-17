Nov 17 Inditrade Capital Ltd :

* ECTL along with Edel Commodities Chad SARL,Edel Commodities Nigeria, will become units of IBCL

* acquisition of 100% shareholding in Edel Commodities Trading Ltd by Inditrade Business Consultants Ltd

* says deal size of 130 million rupees payable in cash and shares equivalent to 9 percent of paid up share capital of IBCL

* on completion of transaction, Co will continue to hold more than 90 percent shareholding in IBCL