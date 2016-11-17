BRIEF-Global Telecom and Vimpelcom appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Staples Inc
* Staples - As of end of Q3, the company was still in the process of evaluating a potential sale of its European Operations - SEC filing
* Staples - As of the end of Q3, concluded that its European Operations did not meet the criteria to be classified as held for sale
* Staples in 10Q filing - Decision regarding a potential sale of European Operations is expected in the fourth quarter of 2016
* Staples - Expects to recognize a loss estimated at $70 - $80 million in Q4 from sale of retail business in the United Kingdom
* Staples - Staples UK retail generated sales of $177 million during the year-to-date 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2f3s4hm] Further company coverage:
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.