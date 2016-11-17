BRIEF-Global Telecom and Vimpelcom appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Suncor Energy Inc -
* Suncor Energy announces 2017 capital spending program and production outlook
* 2017 guidance includes a projected suncor oil sands operations cash operating costs per barrel range of $24.00 - $27.00
* Sees 2017 capital spending program of between $4.8 billion and $5.2 billion
* Sees 2017 average production of 680,000 to 720,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d)
* Sees 2017 cash operating costs per barrel to be $32.00 - $35.00
* Approximately 40 per cent of 2017 capital spending program is allocated towards upstream growth projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.