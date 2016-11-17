Nov 17 Altus Holdings Ltd :

* Unit entered into JSSI agreement with vendors

* Starich has conditionally agreed to acquire JSSI sale shares, representing approximately 64.9% of entire issued share capital in JSSI

* Deal for total consideration of approximately jpy188.8 million

* I Corp, a subsidiary of company, entered into Nicewell agreement with Ardian International

* I Corp agreed to sell its shareholding in Nicewell for consideration of approximately jpy159.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: