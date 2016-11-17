BRIEF-China Real Estate to participate in bidding for 80 pct stake in real estate development firm
* Says it plans to participate in bidding for 80 percent stake in a Huizhou-based real estate development firm
Nov 17 Altus Holdings Ltd :
* Unit entered into JSSI agreement with vendors
* Starich has conditionally agreed to acquire JSSI sale shares, representing approximately 64.9% of entire issued share capital in JSSI
* Deal for total consideration of approximately jpy188.8 million
* I Corp, a subsidiary of company, entered into Nicewell agreement with Ardian International
* I Corp agreed to sell its shareholding in Nicewell for consideration of approximately jpy159.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to acquire a property located in Miyagi for 850 million yen on Feb. 23
* Says it to buy real estate trust beneficiary interests in a property in Japan for 4,111 million yen on Jan. 31