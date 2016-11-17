Nov 17 Ferrovial SA :

* Says its unit Ferrovial Agroman, in joint venture with Morgan Sindall and BAM Nuttall, has been awarded £300 million ($374.6 million) contract for enabling works on the Central Section of the high speed railway which will join London and Birmingham in the United Kingdom

Source text: bit.ly/2fjU4hT

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8008 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)