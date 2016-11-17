Nov 17 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - Targeting adjusted EBITDA margin in a range of 17% to 18% of sales by 2018

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - Targeting CAPEX of about 8% of sales in 2017, reducing CAPEX to less than 6% of sales by 2019

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - Targeting sales CAGR in a range of 3% to 5% during period 2017 - 2019 Source text: [bit.ly/2f7xwDb] Further company coverage: