Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 17 IFR:
* DBS, Morgan Stanley and UBS have been hired to manage S$2 billion-S$3.6 billion Singapore Exchange IPO of Netlink Trust - IFR, citing sources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [IPO-NLTR.SI,STEL.SI]
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)