J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
Nov 17 J M Smucker Co
* In presentation- expect increased trade and marketing spend in pet foods in second half to support brand launch
* In presentation- expect consumer foods sales and profit to decline in fy2017 due to divested milk business
* Conf call- folgers K-cup volume increased in Q2, responding to investments made, Dunkin K-cups increased in double digits
* Conf call- continued to recognize lower green coffee costs in the second quarter
* Overall commodity costs were lower in Q2 driven by green coffee
* In presentation- expect coffee net sales to decline in FY2017 due to lower pricing
* Initial shipments of nature's recipe premium pet food should occur near beginning of Q4 supported by strong marketing and merchandising efforts
* With upcoming merchandising support and additional marketing investments, anticipate peanut butter sales to improve in back half of the year Further company coverage:
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp has yet to discuss the Keystone XL oil pipeline with shippers and is not certain if all were still in support of it, the company's CEO said on Wednesday in his first public comments since President Donald Trump revived the project.
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia