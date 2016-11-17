Nov 17 Fitch Ratings

* Donald Trump's victory in U.S. presidential election and uncertainty over aspects of future U.S. policy creates uncertainty for many other sovereigns

* Shifts in U.S. policy can have global ramifications given country's role as world's largest economy, its pre-eminent diplomatic, military power

* Potential U.S. military retrenchment could increase defence spending in Europe, Asia, Middle East, adding to pressures for looser fiscal policy

* Fitch says wide-ranging sovereign rating implications from Trump's election are unlikely to arise in near term

* Fitch says Trump phenomenon may boost support for European political leaders and parties outside traditional centre-left and centre-right Source: bit.ly/2glAl6g