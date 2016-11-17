BRIEF-Biosynex FY 2016 revenue rises to 27.0 million euros
* FY 2016 revenue 27.0 million euros ($29.01 million) versus 20.1 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 17 Cadila Healthcare Ltd
* Cadila Healthcare Ltd says board approved scheme of arrangement betweeen co, Zydus Healthcare Source text - (bit.ly/2fk4CNP) Further company coverage:
* Ablynx's partner, Merck KGaA, reports encouraging results with the bi-specific nanobody anti-il-17a/f (m1095) in a phase ib clinical study in patients with psoriasis
* Says Alcon launches new trifocal toric intraocular lens for patients with astigmatism undergoing cataract surgery Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)