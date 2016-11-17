Nov 17 PBG SA :

* Says that following registration of its capital increase through series H shares issue under conversion of debt into shares within the arrangement with creditors, Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski (PKO BP) SA bought 53,060,500 shares representing 6.88 pct stake of the company

* Before the transaction PKO BP did not own any shares of the company