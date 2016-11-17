Nov 17 Kruszwica SA :

* Its unit, ZTK Property Management sp. z o.o., signs 2 conditional agreements to sell real estate for 72.6 million zlotys ($17.5 million) gross

* Management estimates that the real estate sale, if completed, will have an impact on consolidated results of about 43 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1551 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)