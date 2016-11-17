Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 17 Topsearch International (Holdings) Ltd :
* Lender has agreed to lend to borrower a loan in principal amount of rmb110.8 mln for a term of six months
* Lender entered into loan agreement with borrower
* Loan will be financed by group's internal resources and borrowings.
* Lender is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)