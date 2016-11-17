Fitch Affirms China State Construction International at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China
State
Construction International Holdings Limited's (CSCI) Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook
for the IDR is
Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating Linked to Parents: The rating action reflects Fitch's
assessment of the
credit profile of CSCI's parents and the