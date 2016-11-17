BRIEF-R&I affirms Hachijuni Bank Ltd's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I
Nov 17 Europlan :
* Says decides to issue 125.985 million shares with nominal value of 0.67 rouble ($0.0104) per share in open subscription Source text - bit.ly/2f88eoI
* BRBCARD selects Gemalto to deliver opt-in mobile marketing campaigns in Brazil
DUBAI, Jan 26 Saudi Arabian construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons said on Thursday that the total value of its delayed projects as of Dec. 31 last year was 312.7 million riyals ($83.4 million).