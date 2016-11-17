BRIEF-R&I affirms Hachijuni Bank Ltd's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I
Nov 17 Care Property Invest NV :
* Q3 rental income 11.7 million euros ($12.5 million) versus 9.9 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating profit 10.4 million euros versus 8.1 million euros year ago
* Q3 net profit 0.8 million euros versus 7.4 million euros year ago
* Fair value of the property portfolio at end Sept 2016: 297.5 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2g0SkxE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9388 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BRBCARD selects Gemalto to deliver opt-in mobile marketing campaigns in Brazil
DUBAI, Jan 26 Saudi Arabian construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons said on Thursday that the total value of its delayed projects as of Dec. 31 last year was 312.7 million riyals ($83.4 million).