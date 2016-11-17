BRIEF-Technipfmc receives well intervention work from Inpex in Australia
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia
Nov 17 Nikkei:
* Five Japanese regional banks including Yamaguchi Financial Group have entered into capital tie-ups with Money Design - Nikkei
* Investment by Yamaguchi, Bank of Kyoto, Musashino Bank, Hyakugo Bank, Toho Bank would be through new-share issuance by Money Design - Nikkei
* Deal involves Yamaguchi, Bank of Kyoto, Musashino Bank, Hyakugo Bank, Toho Bank investing between 30 million Yen and 100 million Yen each in Money Design - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2g0OGDH) Further company coverage:
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 26 STMicroelectronics , Europe's third largest semiconductor maker, on Thursday posted solid, in-line results for the final quarter of 2016, driven by phone, automotive and industrial sales and improved factory utilisation.
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a near three-week high on Thursday tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.