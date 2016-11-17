Nov 17 Nikkei:

* Five Japanese regional banks including Yamaguchi Financial Group have entered into capital tie-ups with Money Design - Nikkei

* Investment by Yamaguchi, Bank of Kyoto, Musashino Bank, Hyakugo Bank, Toho Bank would be through new-share issuance by Money Design - Nikkei

* Deal involves Yamaguchi, Bank of Kyoto, Musashino Bank, Hyakugo Bank, Toho Bank investing between 30 million Yen and 100 million Yen each in Money Design - Nikkei