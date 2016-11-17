Nov 17 Safari Investments RSA Ltd :

* Condensed consolidated reviewed interim financial results for the six months ended Sept. 30 2016

* Says headline earnings for six months to Sept.30 decreased from 48 mln rand to 29 mln rand compared with same period for previous year

* Six-month revenue 91.9 million rand versus 80.9 million rand

* Says six month HEPS decreased by 43 pct to 16 cents per share, compared with 28 cents per share for comparative period