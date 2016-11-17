BRIEF-China Real Estate to participate in bidding for 80 pct stake in real estate development firm
* Says it plans to participate in bidding for 80 percent stake in a Huizhou-based real estate development firm
Nov 17 Kitron ASA :
* Creades AB has on Nov. 17 bought 17,619,300 shares in Kitron ASA
* Following completion of transaction, Creades holds 17,619,300 shares in Kitron, equal to 10 pct of co's outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to acquire a property located in Miyagi for 850 million yen on Feb. 23
* Says it to buy real estate trust beneficiary interests in a property in Japan for 4,111 million yen on Jan. 31