UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 17 Kubanskaya Step PJSC :
* Says board recommends 9-month dividend of 3.05 roubles ($0.0474) per share for both ordinary and preferred shares Source text: bit.ly/2eJiC7M
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.3500 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources