J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
Nov 17 Best Buy Co Inc
* Best Buy- Mobile category performed better than last year but not as strong as our expectations due to issues with Samsung Note 7 which has been recalled -conf call
* Best Buy CFO- iPhone 7 sales are in-line with expectations. We had better supply of inventory, so that means quicker sell through early on -conf call
* Best Buy- In international business, co recorded strong top and bottom line results in both Canada and Mexico -conf call
* Best Buy CFO- Canada, as of the end of Q3, has lapped the disruptive impact from the brand consolidation last year -conf call
* Best Buy - Gross margins expected to be more like flattish to up in Q4 -conf call
* Best Buy- In Canada, seeing positive early results from the new prototype store redesigns developed in partnership with key vendors -conf call Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp has yet to discuss the Keystone XL oil pipeline with shippers and is not certain if all were still in support of it, the company's CEO said on Wednesday in his first public comments since President Donald Trump revived the project.
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia