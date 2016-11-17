Nov 17 Egyptian Stock Exchange:

* Pioneers Holding Co for Financial Investments files for issued and paid-up capital decrease to EGP 3.53 billion from EGP 3.54 billion

* Pioneers Holding Co for Financial Investments files for issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 3.60 billion from EGP 3.53 billion Source:(bit.ly/2fk5Hp3) Further company coverage: