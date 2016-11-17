J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
Nov 17 Cgi Group Inc :
* Yellow pages Ltd - new 10-year it outsourcing agreement valued at $160 million
* Yellow pages Ltd - 119 it positions from yellow pages will be transferred to CGI, majority of which are located in Montreal
* Yellow pages signs 10-year it outsourcing contract with cgi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp has yet to discuss the Keystone XL oil pipeline with shippers and is not certain if all were still in support of it, the company's CEO said on Wednesday in his first public comments since President Donald Trump revived the project.
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia