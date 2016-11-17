J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
Nov 17 Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells Fargo & Co - Oct customer interactions with tellers were down 10% from October 2015
* Wells Fargo & Co - Oct average consumer and small business deposit balances were in line LM and up 8% YOY
* Wells Fargo & Co - Oct consumer account opens were down 27% compared to last month and 44% YOY
* Wells Fargo - Oct point-of-sale active credit card accounts were up YOY and were unchanged from September 2016; purchase volume was up 8% YOY
* Wells Fargo CEO sloan says "as expected, we continued to see declines in new account openings"
* Wells Fargo reports October retail banking customer activity
* Wells Fargo & Co - Oct branch banker interactions were down from September 2016 and yoy primarily driven by a slowdown in new account openings
* Wells Fargo & Co - October number of primary checking account customers, who are by definition most active customers, was in line LM and up 3.9% yoy
* Wells Fargo & Co - Oct customer-initiated account closures were up modestly, 3%, both lm and YOY
* New credit card applications continued their downward trend in October with applications down 50 percent YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp has yet to discuss the Keystone XL oil pipeline with shippers and is not certain if all were still in support of it, the company's CEO said on Wednesday in his first public comments since President Donald Trump revived the project.
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia