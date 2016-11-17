Nov 17 Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo & Co - Oct customer interactions with tellers were down 10% from October 2015

* Wells Fargo & Co - Oct average consumer and small business deposit balances were in line LM and up 8% YOY

* Wells Fargo & Co - Oct consumer account opens were down 27% compared to last month and 44% YOY

* Wells Fargo - Oct point-of-sale active credit card accounts were up YOY and were unchanged from September 2016; purchase volume was up 8% YOY

* Wells Fargo CEO sloan says "as expected, we continued to see declines in new account openings"

* Wells Fargo reports October retail banking customer activity

* Wells Fargo & Co - Oct branch banker interactions were down from September 2016 and yoy primarily driven by a slowdown in new account openings

* Wells Fargo & Co - October number of primary checking account customers, who are by definition most active customers, was in line LM and up 3.9% yoy

* Wells Fargo & Co - Oct customer-initiated account closures were up modestly, 3%, both lm and YOY

* New credit card applications continued their downward trend in October with applications down 50 percent YOY