J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
Nov 17 FINRA:
* FINRA sanctions Oppenheimer & Co $3.4 million for reporting violations, failing to comply with discovery obligations in arbitrations
* FINRA found that over several years, Oppenheimer failed to timely report to FINRA over 350 required filings
* FINRA announced that it has fined Oppenheimer & Co Inc $1.575 million and ordered the firm to pay $1.85 million to customers
* Oppenheimer failed to timely disclose that its then anti-money-laundering Compliance Officer and another employee got wells notices from SEC
* Also found that Oppenheimer failed to reasonably supervise the application of sales charge waivers to eligible mutual fund sales
* Says found between 2010 and 2013, Oppenheimer failed to produce relevant documents during discovery to 7 arbitration claimants
* In Thursday's action, ordering Oppenheimer to provide 7 claimants copies of respective documents not produced, payments totaling over $700,000 Source text - (bit.ly/2g1Rn6h) Further company coverage:
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp has yet to discuss the Keystone XL oil pipeline with shippers and is not certain if all were still in support of it, the company's CEO said on Wednesday in his first public comments since President Donald Trump revived the project.
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia