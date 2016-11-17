Nikkei hits near 3-wk high on Wall Street gains; financials up
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a near three-week high on Thursday tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.
Nov 17 Fitch:
* Rating outlook for Latin American airlines remains negative
* Fitch on Latin American airlines sector- main Latin American markets are expected to maintain healthy growth in traffic in 2017
* Fitch says expects most Latin American carriers to exhibit declines in gross adjusted leverage due to better operational performance, limited new debt Source text for Eikon:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.8 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.7 pct
